Three soldiers including some Subedar lost their lives while foiling a suicide attack in the Darhal area of Rajouri district on early Thursday morning.

Earlier two terrorists were killed and five soldiers including a Major were injured in a pre-dawn terror attack on Thursday in the Darhal area of the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. Later three injured soldiers succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

"Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar, and Rifleman Lakshmanan D succumbed to their injuries making the supreme sacrifice while neutralizing two terrorists on a suicide attack. We condole their loss and pray for strength for their family member", White Knight Corps of the Army tweeted while confirming that three soldiers have lost their lives while foiling a suicidal attack on an Army formation in the Darhal area of Rajouri.

"Two terrorists trying to sneak into a post in the dark at Pargal Rajouri were detected and engaged by alert troops. The terrorists have been neutralized." a Jammu-based defense spokesman tweeted after the incident.

Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone said, "Someone tried to cross the fence of the Army camp at Pargal in Darhal area of Rajouri. Exchange of fire took place. Additional parties despatched for the location, six km from Darhal PS. Two terrorists killed.".

The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th Independence Day.

Operation Contact

Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar & Rifleman Lakshmanan D succumbed to their injuries making the supreme sacrifice while neutralising 2 terrorists on a suicide attack.

We condole their loss and pray for strength for their family member pic.twitter.com/zuE0VQMxx8 — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) August 11, 2022

LG, Omar condemn terror attack

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and former Chief Minister and vice president of National Conference Omar Abdullah condemned the terror attack at the Darhal area of Rajouri.

Strongly condemn despicable terrorist attack in Rajouri; tributes to brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the bravehearts martyred in the attack. We shall deal with evil designs of terrorists and their backers in a befitting manner. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 11, 2022

"Strongly condemn despicable terrorist attack in Rajouri; tributes to brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the bravehearts martyred in the attack. We shall deal with the evil designs of terrorists and their backers in a befitting manner", LG Manoj Sinha tweeted.

Very sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of three soldiers following a militant attack in Rajouri. While condemning the attack I send my condolences to the families & my prayers for the swift recovery of those officers & jawans injured in the attack #Rajouri https://t.co/WCpHRgx07b — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 11, 2022

"Very sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of three soldiers following a militant attack in Rajouri. While condemning the attack I send my condolences to the families and my prayers for the swift recovery of those officers and jawans injured in the attack Rajouri", Omar tweeted while condemning the attack.

The attack comes a day after security forces eliminated three LeT terrorists including Lateef Rather, a self-styled commander of the outfit. Lateef Rather was instrumental in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat and female noted TV artists and singer Amreen Bhat.

Op Contact

2 terrorists trying to sneak into a post in the dark at Pargal #Rajouri were detected and engaged by alert troops.

The terrorists have been neutralised.

5 soldiers also suffered injuries and are being treated. @NorthernComd_IA @adgpi pic.twitter.com/dgUaFouIAB — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) August 11, 2022

Alert soldiers foil terrorists' attempt to enter the Army camp

Reports said that two terrorists tried to enter the Army's camp in the Pargal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

"In the early hours of 11 Aug 2022, alert sentries of the Indian Army post at Parghal, District Rajouri, (J&K) detected suspicious persons approaching their post taking advantage of the inclement weather and dense foliage. The sentries challenged the two terrorists who threw grenades while attempting to gain entry inside the post. However alert troops cordoned the area and engaged them in a firefight thereby pinning them. In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were neutralized. Six soldiers of the Indian Army were injured in the operation out of which, three Bravehearts succumbed to their injuries while repulsing this suicide attack by terrorists", the Jammu-based defence spokesman said.

The valiant soldiers made the supreme sacrifice upholding the highest tradition of the Indian Army.