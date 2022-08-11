Two terrorists, suspected to be suicide bombers, were killed and five soldiers including a Major were injured in a pre-dawn terror attack on Thursday in the Darhal area of the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

Unconfirmed reports said some injured soldiers have succumbed to their injuries but there is no official confirmation from the Army.

"Two terrorists trying to sneak into a post in the dark at Pargal Rajouri were detected and engaged by alert troops. The terrorists have been neutralized. Five soldiers also suffered injuries and are being treated", a Jammu-based defence spokesman tweeted after the incident.

Op Contact

2 terrorists trying to sneak into a post in the dark at Pargal #Rajouri were detected and engaged by alert troops.

The terrorists have been neutralised.

5 soldiers also suffered injuries and are being treated. @NorthernComd_IA @adgpi pic.twitter.com/dgUaFouIAB — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) August 11, 2022

It was a suicide attack

According to reports, a cowardly suicide attack on the Indian Army camp in Rajouri was foiled on Thursday after the security forces neutralized two terrorists in an encounter in the Pargal area of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the 11 Rajasthan Rifles, the two terrorists were spotted crossing the fence of the Army camp at Pargal, which is located around six km from the Darhal police station. The jawans deployed in the area retaliated against the infiltration attempt and an encounter broke out with the terrorists.

A soldier standing guard at a point of the passage was challenged by the infiltrators, leading to an exchange of fire. Additional parties were despatched to the location and two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire. While five army personnel were injured in the encounter, search operation is underway.