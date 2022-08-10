Ahead of Independence Day, alert security forces foiled nefarious designs of terrorists to repeat another Pulwama in south Kashmir on Wednesday.

Police and security forces in a joint operation recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing between 25 to 30 kilograms in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.

"An IED weighing approximately 25 to 30 Kgs recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama by Police and Security Forces. A major tragedy has been averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police", Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said after recovery of the huge quantity of explosives.

According to police, acting on a specific input about the planted IED on the Circular Road in Pulwama, an operation was started that led to the recovery.

This road is heavily trafficked, especially in the morning when school buses, office goers, and other commuters use it.

Bomb disposal squad defuses IED

Within minutes after the recovery of the IED, the bomb disposal squad of the Army rushed to the spot and diffused the same.

Traffic on the road remained suspended for nearly two hours. A large number of vehicles were stranded on the road. It was only after the clearance of the security forces that traffic was resumed.

Terrorists want to repeat another Pulwama

Police sources said that ahead of the 75th Independence Day, terrorists, on the directions of their mentors sitting across the border, were trying to repeat another Pulwama.

IEDs were planted to attack the convoy of security forces that regularly pass through this route.

On February 14, 2019, a vehicle carrying security personnel was attacked by terrorists in which 40 CRPF men lost their lives.

An encounter starts in Budgam

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Budgam. Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including Lateef Rather, who was involved in the killing of Kashmiri pandit government employee Rahul Bhat in May 2022, are trapped in the ongoing encounter.

ADGP (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar said the three LeT terrorists, including Rather were trapped in the Budgam encounter. "3 terrorists of terror outfit LeT(TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in the ongoing encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several civilian killings including Rahul Bhat & Amreen Bhat," Kumar tweeted.