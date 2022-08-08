After getting vital clues during questioning of some of the arrested members of the banned radical organization Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), the National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted simultaneous raids in Doda and Jammu districts in terror funding cases.

Raids were carried out at the residences of the members of JeI in both the Jammu and Doda districts. The raids started in early Monday morning and continued till evening.

Raids were conducted at nearly a dozen places at the premises of JeI office-bearers and members in different parts of the two districts after getting lists of active members of the banned organization.

Official sources said the raids were carried out at Dhara-Gundana, Munshi Mohalla, Akramband, Nagri Nai Basti, Kharoti Bhagwah, Thalela, and Malothi Bhalla in Doda district, and Faisalabad Mohallah in Sunjwan area in the outskirts of Jammu city.

Jamaat members were collecting funds for terror funding through donations

According to reports, NIA had registered a case against members of JeI in the year 2021 for collecting donations to fund terror groups.

JeI members have collected funds domestically and abroad through donations, particularly in the form of 'Zakat, Mowda, and Bait-ul-Mal' purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities.

The money collected for charity was used to fund terror groups active in Kashmir Valley.

According to NIA, the funds being raised by JeI are also channelized to proscribed terror organizations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and others through well-organized networks of JeI cadres.

"JeI has also been motivating impressionable youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in the Union territory to participate in disruptive secessionist activities," the NIA had said.

Earlier NIA filed chargesheet against four Jamaat members in a terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on May 12 filed a chargesheet in a special court in Jammu against four arrested accused persons in the Jamaat-e-Islami linked to terror funding case.

The chargesheet was filed against Javaid Ahmad Lone, Aadil Ahmad Lone, Manzoor Ahmad Dar, and Rameez Ahmad Kondu, all residents of Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The official said the chargesheet was filed under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, and Indian Penal Code.

The case was registered against members and cadres of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) for their involvement in separatist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The four had been collecting funds domestically as well as from abroad through donations, particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda, and Bait-ul-Mal, purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities but had instead used it to encourage violent and secessionist activities.

Jamaat was banned in 2019

In February 2019, the Union Government had banned JeI for five years under anti-terror laws on grounds that it was in touch with terror outfits and was expected to escalate secessionist movement in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

A notification banning the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.