On the third anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the 150-bedded Ujala Cygnus Kashmir Superspeciality Hospital in Nowgam.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the new state-of-the-art hospital, equipped with all the advanced medical facilities, will strengthen the government's efforts of ensuring quality healthcare services to the people of J&K, besides generating employment opportunities for the locals.

To protect the health of citizens is the foremost responsibility of the administration. The UT Government is partnering with renowned healthcare companies, bringing private players on board and facilitating all such efforts to bridge the health gap by extending affordable and accessible healthcare facilities for all segments of society, observed the Lt Governor.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary while speaking on the occasion observed that the inauguration of Ujala Cygnus Hospital marks the beginning of medical tourism in J&K. The UT is ahead in the country on various health parameters and would become a hub of medical tourism. All hospitals in J&K will be ranked based on their performance, he added.

Ujala Cygnus Group announces expansion of its operations in Kashmir

Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals has announced the expansion of its operations in the Kashmir valley. The healthcare group has set up its 18th hospital, its first 150-bedded superspeciality hospital in Srinagar, which will also serve communities in Anantnag, Bandipore, Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Shopian, Kishtwar, Punch, Ramban, Kathua, Rajouri, Ladakh, Leh besides Srinagar.

Probal Goshal, Executive Chairman, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals' expressed his commitment to providing the highest standard of healthcare services to the people of J&K.

Digital and physical healthcare services shall be provided to people even residing in far-flung areas for the well-being of people, he added.

Ujala Cygnus Kashmir has committed to offering medical services under Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

The new hospital has secondary and tertiary care facilities in Interventional Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Neurosurgery, Orthopaedic, and Joint Replacement Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery, Gynaecology, Paediatrics and Neonatology, Internal Medicine, Urology, Rheumatology, OncoSurgery, Ophthalmology, ENT, Plastic and Vascular Surgery, Pulmonology, Nephrology, Neurology, 24x7 Trauma and Critical Care. The hospital also includes a state-of-the-art radiology department, round-the-clock pharmacy, labs, and ambulance services. It also has a 24x7 toll-free mental health helpline facility, it was informed.

Medicity to be developed in J&K

The Lieutenant Governor said J&K is getting a much higher average per capita healthcare budget allocation than many states having more than twice the population.

Within a year, 22 proposals worth Rs 4400 crore have been approved for developing Medicity in Jammu and Kashmir, which will create additional 1000 MBBS seats, and add thousands of beds for patients in health facilities, besides providing large employment opportunities to medical professionals, noted the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the improvements registered in various health parameters during the last couple of years.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the neonatal mortality rate has come down to 9.8, which is way less than the national average of 24.9 (Per 1000 live births).

The national average of infant mortality rate is 35.2 while in Jammu and Kashmir, it is 16.3. J&K's under-5 mortality rate is 18.5 as compared to the national average of 41.9. Sex ratio at birth- National average is 929 whereas, in Jammu and Kashmir, it is 976.

The UT of J&K is also in a better position in the country with 92.4% Institutional births, and 96.5% Fully Immunized Children, besides having a Life Expectancy Rate of 74, informed the Lt Governor.

All these achievements are a reflection of the government's resolve towards improving the quality of life and quality of health for all, the Lt Governor said.