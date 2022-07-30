When the first batch of pilgrims this year's annual Buddha Amarnath Yatra under the leadership of Swami Vishwatamanand reached the border town of Rajouri, scores of local Muslims led by Mohammed Arif were there to receive the devotees of Lord Shiva.

Mohammed Arif is president of the Municipal Council Rajouri and he is working round the clock to ensure all possible facilities to the devotees coming from different parts of the country.

"Pilgrims are our guests. We have taken all measures to provide the best possible facilities to them", Arif said and added that locals are cooperating with the administration to ensure a smooth Yatra.

He further said that the pilgrims taking part in the Shri Budha Amarnath yatra are expressing their joy and excitement. He further appealed to the district administration of Poonch to provide all basic facilities to all pilgrims who are travelling to the Shri Budha Amarnath yatra.

While Arif is making all arrangements for pilgrims in Rajouri, Taj Mir, Mohammad Jaman, ex-president of Poonch Bar Association, Riyaz Naaz, Shamim Ganai, and many other Muslim youths are working round the clock in Poonch to provide facilities to the devotees.

On Saturday afternoon when the first batch of devotees reached the Mandi area of Poonch, a large number of Muslim youths led by Shamim Ganai were gathered to receive the devotees.

This Yatra is a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity: Swami Vishwatamanand

Some anti-social elements are trying to create a divide among different communities but the over-whelming participation of Muslim brethren in the Yatra foiled nefarious designs of such forces.

These are the words of Swami Vishwatamanand, who is monitoring the Yatra as head of Shri Dashnami Akhara of Poonch.

"Devotees from different parts of the country are overjoyed after seeing the participation of local Muslims in making all arrangements of the Yatra", he said.

First batch of Buddha Amarnath Yatra reaches Poonch

Flagged off on Friday from Jammu, the first batch of 1,056 pilgrims reached Buddha Amarnath shrine in Poonch district on Saturday.

The pilgrimage was flagged off by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh. Leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other organizations were also present.

ADGP Jammu flagged off the first batch of the historic Buddha Amarnath Ji Yatra from Jammu Base Camp towards Poonch early this morning. Large number of representatives from religious & social organisations were also present

Suspended due to the COVID pandemic, the Buddha Amarnath Yatra has resumed after a gap of two years.

"The pilgrimage to Buddha Amarnath shrine in Mandi hills of the Poonch district has begun from Jammu. The first batch left Jammu for the shrine this morning," a police officer said.

The yatra will culminate on August 8 with the departure of 'Chari Mubarak' from Shri Dashnami Akhara temple in Poonch. The temple of Baba Buddha Amarnath, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is also known as 'Chattani Baba Amarnath temple and is located 290 km northwest of Jammu.

History of Buddha Amarnath Shrine

Baba Buddha Amarnath shrine is one of the oldest shrines in the Jammu region. The splendid and holy temple of Baba Buddha Amarnath is located in the village of Rajpura in tehsil Mandi of Poonch district.

This temple is also known as "Chattani Baba Amarnath temple" which stands erect at 290 km in the North-West direction of Poonch.

This is a unique Lord Shiva temple which is located on the foothill and not on the hilltop and secondly the Shivling of white stone is not self-made.

It is a popular belief among the devotees that without visiting Baba Amarnath shrine, their Amarnath Yatra cannot be completed.