As per the already announced schedule, Mahant Deependra Giri, Mahant Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnathji on Thursday took the "Chhari-Mubarak" to the historic Shankaracharya temple of Srinagar city located at Gopadri Hills today for prayers on the occasion of 'Haryali-Amavasya' (Shravan Amavasya) as per the age-old customs.

Amid chanting of Vedic hymn, Sadhus who accompanied Chhari-Mubarak participated in the prayers that lasted for more than two hours. Collective prayers were also offered for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the age-old tradition related to the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, the Chhari Mubarak (holy mace) of Lord Shiva was on Thursday brought to the ancient Shankracharya temple on a dominating hill-top in Srinagar where special prayers were offered for peace in Kashmir.

Carried by its custodian, Mahant Deependra Giri and accompanied by a group of sadhus and devotees, the Chhari Mubarak was taken out from its abode at Dashnami Akhara in Budshah Chowk in the heart of Srinagar city and offered special prayers at the Shankaracharya temple on the occasion of Haryali Amavasya (Shravan Amavasya).

The sound of the conch shell charged the whole atmosphere. Pujan was performed by chanting Vedic hymns.

Chhari-Mubarak shall be taken to 'Sharika-Bhawani' Temple, Hari Parvat, Srinagar to pay obeisance to the Goddess on July 29.

On July 31st rural will be performed "Chhari-Sthapana" at Shri Amareshwar Temple Dashnami Akhara Srinagar

After performing Chhari-Pujan at Dashnami Akhara Srinagar on August 2, Mahant Deependra Giri shall carry the Holy Mace to the holy cave.

After night halts at Pahalgam on 7th and 8th August, Chandanwari on 9th August, Sheshnag on 10th August, and Panchtarani on August 11, the religious head would perform Pooja and have "darshan" in the early morning of Shravan-Purnima on 12th of August.

1,602 pilgrims left for the holy cave from Jammu

On Thursday morning a batch of 1,602 pilgrims left from Jammu for the cave shrine of Amarnath.

They left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in a convoy of 55 vehicles amid heavy security of CRPF this morning.

First to leave were 596 pilgrims, heading for Baltal, in 21 vehicles followed by the second convoy of 34 vehicles carrying 1,006 pilgrims for Pahalgam.

Till Wednesday, over 2.33 lakh pilgrims had offered their prayers at the cave shrine.