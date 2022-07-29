The Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that the police along with other security forces are always ready to face every challenge in the Union Territory.

"Every day comes with a different challenge but J&K Police along with other security forces are ever ready to face all challenges with fortitude," the DGP said speaking to the media here at Gulshan Ground Jammu after flagging off 120 police retrofitted motorcycles for police stations.

Pointing toward the busting of terror and narco-terror modules, the DGP said that it is due to the coordination of police with security forces that the evil designs of the enemy were foiled. He complimented cops of J&K Police and central forces personnel for providing security to the people.

Important to mention here that on Tuesday, Jammu Police busted a narco terror module by arresting three persons and also recovered heroin worth Rs 24 crores from their possession. Cash of approximately Rs 11 lakh was also recovered from the arrested drug traffickers who belong to the Amritsar district of Punjab.

Bikes provided to cops to enhance mobility

The DGP said that providing bikes is an effort to empower cops with additional mobility to ensure a quick and better response to any criminal activity.

Jawans riding bikes will be connected with a concerned unit or control room; besides, they will be able to record and transmit any event. The DGP said that the deployment of cops with bikes will further strengthen the patrolling in border and city grids.

Police successfully fighting infiltrations, narco, arms smuggling

Later interacting with media persons at Kathua, the DGP said that some elements with evil designs have been trying to create disturbance in J&K.

He, however, said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police is successfully fighting infiltrations, narco, and weapon smuggling in the Union Territory.

DGP J&K Sh Dilbag Singh chairs a crime review meeting at Kathua.Directs officers to take all the measures to improve investigation to increase conviction rate and speed up disposal of all pending cases. pic.twitter.com/fe1uIGXBPs — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) July 28, 2022

"We have been successfully fighting infiltrations, narco, weapon smuggling, and other anti-peace activities and will continue to do so with more strength," the DGP said after chairing a crime review meeting at District Police Lines in Kathua District.

He said that the J&K Police and other sister agencies are working tirelessly for the peaceful Amarnath Yatra and people across J&K are welcoming the pilgrims and facilitating them at every point.