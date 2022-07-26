In a massive success, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday busted a narco terror module by arresting three persons and also recovered heroin worth Rs 24 crores from their possession. Cash of approximately Rs 11 lakh was also recovered from the arrested drug traffickers who belong to the Amritsar district of Punjab.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Mukesh Singh has not ruled out the possibility huge quantity of drugs - recovered from the accused, were dropped from across the border through drones.

"Jammu Police is working tirelessly to uproot the chain of drug supply in the region. Thorough questioning of the accused is going on to know the origin of the drugs taking into account both the forward as well as backward linkages. From the packing material of the drugs, it appears to have been dropped by drones. Further details will be available after the interrogation of the accused," the AGDP said.

How module was busted?

Giving details, ADGP Jammu said that Jammu Police led by SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli was working on a tip-off. Police laid a naka in the jurisdiction of Police Station Bahu Fort by special police teams constituted under the supervision of SP South Mamta Sharma and other senior officers.

Three suspects travelling in the Verna car bearing registration number PB02 CQ 7749 were rounded up and during their search 12 kilograms of heroin and cash Rs11,00,000/- has been recovered.

In this regard, a case FIR no. 197/2022 U/S 8/21/22/27/29 NDPS Act got registered at Police Station Bahu Fort, and three accused were arrested.

The accused arrested have been identified as Sarvwan Singh son of Kala Singh, Malkeet Singh son of Gurmeet Singh, and Balbir Singh son of Balbinder Singh, all residents of Amritsar Punjab.

While addressing a function organized by "Team Jammu" on eve of the "World Anti-Drug Day" on June 25, ADGP Mukesh Singh pointed out that the narcotics menace was scaling new heights in Jammu and Kashmir and warned that a majority of the young people may fall prey to drug abuse.

He said that after importing bloodshed in J&K through proxy war, Pakistan is now spoiling the younger generation of the UT through narco-terrorism. He cautioned that narco-terrorism is more dangerous than a proxy war.

Terming drug abuse as one of the dangerous and threatening challenges before humanity, Mukesh Singh has sought the support of every section of society to eradicate this menace.