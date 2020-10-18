Laxmmi Bomb, the upcoming Bollywood movie which marks the directorial debut of Raghava Lawrence is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Akshay Kumar is playing dual roles in this movie, which is a remake of the 2011 Tamil blockbuster Kanchana. A trailer of the film was released recently, and it received unanimously positive responses from all corners. However, a section of netizens is not happy with the film, and they have already started a campaign to boycott Laxmmi Bomb.

Reasons to boycott Laxmmi Bomb

Netizens are pointing out three solid reasons to boycott this movie which is yet to be released. According to these critics, the title itself is an insult to the Hindu religion, as it is mocking Goddess Lakshmi, who is worshipped by millions in the country.

These people also claim that this movie is insulting the transgender community, and are showing this minority group in a bad light. It should be noted that the character of Laxmmi which Akshay Kumar will enact on-screen is a transgender, and it is her ghost that will possess the lead character.

Interestingly, a group of netizens argues that Laxmmi Bomb is a movie made to promote Love Jihad. In order to substantiate this outlandish views, they cite that Akshay's name in this movie is Asif, and Kiara Advani's name is Priya.

Laxmmi Bomb raises expectations sky high

The makers of Laxmmi Bomb had planned to release the movie in theaters in a grand manner. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers of the movie decided to release the film on Disney's Hotstar on November 09.

The original Tamil version of the movie Kanchana was a huge hit at the box-office, and it starred Raghava Lawrence in the lead role. The role of the transgender ghost was played on screen by Superstar Sarathkumar.