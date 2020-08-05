The growing addiction of youth to PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) has gone rampant across the country, so much so that people are killing each other over the slightest of brawls. In yet another shocking incident, three persons allegedly killed a man who asked them to stop making noise while playing the online game.

The incident took place in Badyal Qazian village of R S Pura tehsil in Jammu district. According to the officials quoted by news agency PTI, the victim, named Daleep Raj, had objected to the noise made by the three accused, identified as Raj Kumar, Bikram Jeet and Rohit Kumar, while playing the game.

Angered over Daleep's objection, the three accused attacked the victim with a wooden log. The man died on the spot after a brutal beating.

Jammu Police officials said that all the three accused have been arrested.

India's digital strike on China

Meanwhile, the Indian government is considering a ban on 47 Chinese-owned apps, in addition to the 59 apps banned last month. Several reports stated that the 47 banned Chinese apps were operating as clones of the 59 apps earlier banned. The list of these 47 Chinese applications banned by the Indian government is yet to be announced officially.

India's second digital strike on China comes amid border tensions in Ladakh after a violent scuffle between the Indian and Chinese armies.

Earlier in June, the Ministry of Information Technology had blocked 59 Chinese mobile apps, "which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

PUBG, which is one of the most popular games in India, hasn't been officially banned.