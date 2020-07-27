Ever since the Indian government is considering a ban on 47 Chinese-owned apps, in addition to the 59 apps banned last month, Twitter has kept itself busy cracking jokes and creating memes on the subject.

Several reports stated that the 47 banned Chinese apps were operating as clones of the 59 apps earlier banned. The list of these 47 Chinese applications banned by the Indian government is yet to be announced officially.

India's second digital strike on China

India's second digital strike on China comes amid border tensions in Ladakh after a violent scuffle between the Indian and Chinese armies.

Earlier in June, the Ministry of Information Technology had blocked 59 Chinese mobile apps, "which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

PUBG, which is one of the most popular games in India, hasn't been officially banned. However, several netizens are celebrating the ban.

In India alone, the PUBG application boasts of more than 175 million downloads.

Chinese multinational conglomerate Tencent holds a sizable share in PUBG, which was developed by a South Korean video game company called Bluehole.

Without further ado, let us take a glance at the top memes and jokes that we found on Twitter today:

A Twitter user shared, #PUBG players be like..

Someone tweeted this,

Another Twitterati who goes by the name, Pushpendra Kulshreshtha, said, "Another digital Surgical strike on china by India. India bans 47 more Chinese apps, clones of 59 banned apps; another 275 on radar including #PUBG, Resso etc."

How Indian parents will react to the news, someone said: