While India continues to celebrate the first anniversary of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, Pakistan has its own plans to mark the day when the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was scrapped on August 5 last year.

Apart from rallies, protests and other activities, Pakistan decided to rename 'Kashmir Highway' in its capital Islamabad as 'Srinagar Highway'. While the absurdity of the move left several in a dilemma as to what difference does renaming the highway from Kashmir to Srinagar even make, the Pakistan government defended the move saying that this was to express "solidarity" with of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as reported Dawn news.

The inauguration ceremony will be held in Islamabad on Wednesday, August 5. Pakistan Minister for Communications Murad Saeed who said this highway will also be known as the 'Road to Srinagar'. According to reports, all the direction boards on Dhokari Chowk, Faizabad, Zero Point, Golra Chowk and Express Highway have been changed to replace Kashmir Highway with Srinagar Highway.

We have our eyes set on Srinagar: Pakistan FM

Earlier, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had announced to observe 'Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir' (Day of Exploitation in occupied Kashmir) on August 5.

In a press conference, the Foreign Minister reportedly said, "We have planned a range of activities on August 5 to show how Kashmirs are being exploited by India," Qureshi shared. "We have our eyes set on Srinagar, which falls in Indian-Administered Kashmir. We have decided to change the name of Kashmir Highway to Srinagar Highway as it will take us there directly."