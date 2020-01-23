Xiaomi has become a household name in India as the brand continues to disrupt the Indian smartphone segment with its competitive products. While launching new phones, the Chinese smartphone maker is giving consumers enough reasons to look at its older lineup too. Two of Xiaomi's popular smartphones have received price cuts in India to woo consumers.

Xiaomi has revised the prices of Redmi K20 Pro and Mi A3 smartphones in India. The discounts are not steep, but they sure offer some savings to the buyers. All variants of Mi A3 and Redmi K20 Pro have undergone decent price cuts to appeal to Indian consumers.

Mi A3, Redmi K20 series discounts

Xiaomi Mi A3, which was launched last August, is now available for Rs 11,999 - down from its launch price of Rs 12,999, for the 4GB+64GB model. The high-end 6GB+128GB variant of the Mi A3 is now selling for Rs 14,999 instead of Rs 15,999. In both cases, customers save Rs 1,000 on their purchase from Mi.com, Amazon India, Flipkart and retail stores.

As for the Redmi K20 Pro, the base model with 6BG+64GB is available for Rs 24,999 and the 8GB+256GB variant costs Rs 27,999. This is also a savings of Rs 1,000, but a lot more than that if you consider the launch prices. However, Xiaomi has been selling the Redmi K20 Pro at such discounted prices for a while now and this announcement just finalises the price.

If you cannot afford the Redmi K20 Pro, try the non-Pro version. The Redmi K20 64GB variant is available for Rs 19,999, which is Rs 2,000 off the original price, while the 128GB model is selling for Rs 22,999.

What do these phones offer?

The Redmi K20 series and Mi A3 are unique in their own way. The Mi A3 is a part of Google's Android One program, running stock Android. It has a 6.08-inch AMOLED HD+ display, 48MP triple rear camera, glass sandwich design, Snapdragon 665 processor and 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have 6.39-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display, 48MP triple rear cameras, a 20MP pop-up selfie camera, liquid cooling design and a 4,000mAh battery. The difference between the Pro and non-Pro variants is that the Redmi K20 Pro gets Snapdragon 855 processor with 27W fast charging whereas the Redmi K20 settles for Snapdragon 730 chipset and 18W fast charging support.