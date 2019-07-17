After weeks of anticipation and hype, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro finally launched in India on Wednesday, bringing yet another affordable premium smartphone offering to Indian consumers. Both the smartphones have been targeted at some of the most popular phones in the mid-range segment, catering to the masses.

Redmi K20 Pro, as the name suggests, is a premium version of the Redmi K20. In terms of pricing, they are not too far off from each other, making it tough for shoppers to choose between the duo. Redmi K20 is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB+64GB model and the 128GB storage variant with the same RAM size costs Rs 23,999. The Redmi K20 Pro starts at Rs 27,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and the 256GB storage model comes with 8GB RAM for Rs 30,999.

If you're stuck in a similar situation, here's a comparison of Redmi K20 Pro against Redmi K20 in order to help you find the right phone.

Design & display

The best thing about Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro is that both phones have the same hardware. Just by looking at the phone, you will not be able to tell them apart. The Redmi K20 series features Aura Prime design with a 3D curved Gorilla Glass 5 at the back for a comfortable grip and has a nice effect on the sides to steal the thunder.

Redmi K20 and K20 Pro share the same 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The handset comes in four colours, Fire & Ice, in Glacier Blue, Flame Red and Carbon Black, and they all look refreshing.

Cameras

Just like the hardware, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro get treated with the same optics. Both phones are equipped with triple rear cameras at the back, featuring a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP wide-angle lens with 124.8 degree FOV and an 8MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom support. The Redmi K20 Pro's primary sensor (Sony IMX586 with laser AF) is slightly advanced than the Sony IMX582 found in the Redmi K20, but the results shouldn't differ by a huge margin.

On the front, both phones get a 20MP pop-up camera with AI portrait mode. Interesting design has been introduced in the phones where the pop-up camera's edge is lit with a pulsating notification LED. It also illuminates briefly while rising.

Battery

Once again, both phones are powered by the same battery. Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro come with a 4,000mAh battery with an 18W fast charger in the box. Users can purchase Rs 999 worth 27W SonicCharge adapter in order to speed up the charging process.

Performance

When both phones share the same specs and features, you must be wondering what the difference in cost is for. Well, it has to do with the performance. The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset clocking at 2.84GHz whereas the Redmi K20 settles for Snapdragon 730 SoC.

The Redmi K20 comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options. In the case of Redmi K20 Pro, buyers can choose from 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB models. Clearly, this is where the extra money goes.

Which phone should you buy?

Quite literally, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are almost identical. The difference in the pricing between the two phones is around Rs 6,000 depending on the configuration of the chosen model, which makes it ideal for shoppers to upgrade. In our opinion, you can save a few bucks by going with the Redmi K20 since all the features are the same except for the extra RAM and a powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset.

However, if you love gaming on mobile phones and a heavy user, we'd recommend the Redmi K20 Pro. It is purely for power users.