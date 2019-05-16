OnePlus' launch event got people more hyped up for their new line of phones on Tuesday. Two other manufacturers – Xiaomi and ASUS – have decided to slip in and get on board the hype train with new advertising that taunts the OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7 Pro is a flagship phone with top of the line hardware, but that didn't stop Xiaomi from taking pot-shots at it. Redmi released an advert which read, "Congratulations, OnePlus! We heard about your new flagship."

In the same advert, another message read, "Regards, Flagship Killer 2.0. Coming soon." The 'K', '2' and '0' are highlighted in red, indicating that the phone may be called K20 (which is in line with rumours). This has been accompanied with an '855' on the red 'K', hinting that the phone may sport a Snapdragon 855 processor.

Earlier, a leaked photo had mentioned Redmi K20 Pro on a protective cover, accompanied with mentions of Snapdragon 855, a 48MP triple camera setup, a pop-up camera and a 4,000mAh battery. However, this rumoured battery capacity pales in comparison to the now-confirmed capacity of the upcoming ASUS Zenfone 6.

ASUS Zenfone 6 is set for a launch event tomorrow at 8:00 PM. ASUS tweeted this morning "5000 > 1+7+3700, so why choose ordinary when you can #DefyOrdinary?" taking a jab at OnePlus 7's 3700mAh battery while confirming a massive 5,000mAh battery on the new Zenfone. This surpasses even OnePlus 7 Pro, which has a battery capacity of 4,000mAh.

The advertising also confirmed that the Zenfone 6 will sport a notch less and hole-free display, making its screen-to-body ratio the highest we've seen on a Zenfone. It will also feature a dedicated microSD card slot on its triple card tray. ASUS can also be expected to have a better price.

It is not uncommon to see one party take jabs at another. All of it provides publicity to the brands. Take the situation in our democracy, for example. In this game, the loudest ones usually get the upper hand.