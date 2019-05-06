The competition is fierce across all smartphone categories and the much-hyped launch of OnePlus 7 Pro will be met with some early competition from Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi. After a series of leaks and rumours about a Redmi flagship, which will bag Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 chipset, the mystery of the name that the handset will carry has finally been resolved.

The latest leak is of a protective film from the upcoming Redmi flagship, which confirms more than just the name. Since there hasn't been any clarity on what Redmi would call its first premium flagship, the new leak is of great importance. Assuming the leak is accurate, the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro-rival from the Chinese smartphone brand will be called Redmi K20 Pro.

Redmi K20 Pro's protective film, usually seen wrapped around a brand new smartphone, contains crucial information about other specifications that have been going around the web for a while now. According to that, Redmi K20 Pro will indeed be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.

The other features confirmed by the alleged protective film of the upcoming Redmi flagship include a 48MP triple camera set up at the back, a 20MP AI front camera, a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a new-gen in-display fingerprint scanner and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

Looking at these specs, it's not hard to imagine Redmi is going after the OnePlus 7 Pro. But it won't be an easy fight. Redmi general manager, Lu Weibing has revealed that the brand will take on smartphone makers who slap excessive price tags on their flagships, which hints at the bigger names in the industry like Apple, Samsung and Huawei.

It's worth pointing out that the new information, as believable as it may sound, comes from an unconfirmed source. But it sure acts as a missing piece in the puzzle after Weibing revealed that the upcoming phone won't be called Redmi X. Starting a new series, "K-series", in this case, makes sense for Redmi to differentiate the Redmi K20 Pro from the rest of the affordable and mid-range offerings.

Even though these speculations suggest a tough fight between Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro, which is going to be launched on May 14, OnePlus won't have to worry. Redmi K20 Pro is likely to be launched exclusively in China before making its global debut, whereas OnePlus 7 Pro will be available more widely and the brand has already established a sense of loyalty among fans that Redmi currently lacks. But it will be interesting to see a neck-to-neck competition in the flagship arena where both brands are thriving to offer the best value phones.