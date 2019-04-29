Xiaomi fans have been awaiting news of the new flagship featuring a Snapdragon 855 processor ever since the VP, Lu Weibing confirmed it. The unnamed phone is being called the Redmi Pro 2 and Redmi X by the internet.

A newly released teaser showcases the recently released Redmi phones with clips from the globally sensational film Avengers: Endgame. The teaser ends with a panning shot of a black, notch-less phone, with a selfie camera popping up to orchestral music.

Some are saying it may be called Poco F2 in India. Pocophone F1 was the most affordable phone with a Snapdragon 845 processor at the time of its release. If the new phone is the Poco F2, we can expect it to be priced quite aggressively, also in sync with Xiaomi's strategy.

The teaser was shared through a Chinese microblogging site Weibo. This revealed the mystery phone could have the much awaited Snapdragon 855 processor. If that is the case, we partially know the specs of the phone as earlier revealed.

The upcoming Redmi flagship will have a 6.39-inch display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a full glass body design. Unlike the recently launched Redmi Y3 and Redmi Note 7, this one doesn't have a notched display.

The 'mystery phone' has great potential in Indian markets, and it may provide healthy competition for existing brands. With the launch of OnePlus 7 just half a month away, it is to be seen what can develop out of this segment in 2019.