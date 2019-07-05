Xiaomi is going to make an important announcement this month, where it will launch its premium smartphone to challenge the popularity of OnePlus 7 series. Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 have been in the news long enough for anyone to not know about them. The phones were launched in China in May and Xiaomi is finally bringing the flagship duo to India in the next few days.

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 media invites have already been sent out. The company has confirmed that the Redmi K20 series will be launched in India on July 17 at an event in New Delhi. Redmi has already made a buzz on social media with its regular jibes at OnePlus by referring to the Redmi K20 phones as "flagship killer 2.0." The company execs are even using K20 display picture on Twitter, which suggests the upcoming launch is going to be a big one for the Chinese maker.

Since the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro phones have already been launched in China, there's a fair idea of what to expect from the company. But the pricing has been a bit of mystery, but the company's history suggests there will be an aggressive pricing approach.

In China, the Redmi K20 Pro starts at CNY 2,499 (around Rs 24,000) for the 6GB+64GB model, CNY 2,599 (around Rs 25,000) for 6GB+128GB configuration and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 27,900) for 8GB+128GB variant and CNY 2,999 (around Rs 30,000) for the high-end 8GB+256GB model. The Indian pricing is expected to be on these lines.

The Redmi K20 comes in three variants, 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, priced CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,900), CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 20,900) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 25,900), respectively.

In terms of specs, Redmi K20 Pro is the showstopper. Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch full screen Full HD+ display without a notch and super slim bezels. For the optics, it packs triple rear cameras with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8MP secondary snapper and a 13MP third lens. There's also a 20MP front-facing camera, which pops up only when in use.

Under the hood, Redmi K20 Pro is powered by a 4,000mAh battery, which supports 27W fast charging technology. It runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box, which is not as great as OnePlus' OxygenOS but gets things done pretty smoothly. There are dual SIM card slots, an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, dual 4G, and a fast face unlock system.

On the other hand, Redmi K20 is a toned-down version of the Redmi K20 Pro. It comes with the same display and design but uses a Snapdragon 730 processor. The Redmi K20 also sports a triple camera but uses a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary lens. The rest of the features remain identical, except for the DC Dimming support, which is only available in the Pro model.

Xiaomi is making sure that the Redmi K20 Pro is worth spending the extra bucks. It remains to be seen how well it will be received by the Indian consumers amid fierce competition against OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.