In a tragic accident, four people including three minors and a woman were killed when an auto collided with a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction in Samba district on Jammu-Pathankot national highway on Friday night.

The deceased included two real brother-sister. Fifteen persons were also seriously injured in the mishap and they have been shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for treatment. The conditions of some injured are stated to be very critical.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in Samba. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured", the Lieutenant Governor tweeted.

Ill-fated families returning from a marriage function

According to reports, three families of Mandal village of Purmandal tehsil of Samba district were returning to their home in the ill-fated vehicle when the mishap took place.

The victims were travelling in an auto (tempo-type) bearing registration number 2268-JK21-A which collided with a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction.

Reports said that driver of the auto tried to take a turn in the wrong direction without looking opposite side. The speeding truck crushed the auto resulting in the deaths of three minors, two of whom were siblings, and a woman, while 15 others were injured.

The deceased have been identified as Suman Devi, 40, wife of Shiv Dayal of Khadgal Samba, Rahul, 8, and his sister Muskan, 5, son and daughter of Tarsam Lal respectively and Krish, 5, son of Ramesh Lal, all residents of Jaswal Mandal district Samba.

The injured have been identified as Geeta Devi, 70, Minakashi Devi (12), Veena Devi (40), Usha Devi, 42, Rekha Devi, 35, Neha Devi, 26, Geeta Devi , 34, Ritika, 7, Jyoti Devi, 30, Garo Devi, 48, Jyoti Devi, 70, Champa Devi, 58, all residents of Jaswal Mandal Samba, Arshi Devi, 15, Neha Devi and Shani Devi, 40 of Manore Samba. A case has been registered in this regard by Samba Police.