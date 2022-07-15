Seeking support of the people to end bloodshed and destruction, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Friday said that peace is imperative for the development and socio-economic growth of every section of the society.

While addressing a function at Srinagar, Sinha made it clear that the development and growth of any region are impossible with peace and tranquillity. He said that no region in the world has progressed and developed without establishing lasting peace.

"For achieving the objective of developing a congenial atmosphere of peace and tranquility needs to be created", he said and sought the support of the civil society to establish lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Government is on the job to set up peace in J&K but people are also stakeholders", he said, adding, "I seek people's cooperation in creating an environment conducive for development".

He said that Jammu and Kashmir government is working on twin objectives of accelerating developmental activities on one hand and restoring peace on another hand.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have a huge responsibility to ensure a congenial and peaceful atmosphere to accelerate developmental activities", he said.

J&K pursuing the "don't touch innocent but don't leave culprits" policy

Reiterating his resolve to end terrorism in J&K, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that the J&K government is working on the policy of the "don't touch innocent but don't leave culprits"

"Our message is loud and clear that our government will never touch the innocent but don't leave the culprits", he said.

"It is our policy not to touch innocents. Not a single such incident has taken place in the last two years. If there was something suspicious, a thorough investigation was carried out followed by some action," he said.

Some people are not happy with peace in J&K

Cautioning people against evil designs of forces inimical to peace, the Lieutenant Governor said that some elements are desperately trying to foment trouble in the Valley because they are not happy with the growth in all economic sectors.

"These forces are trying to provoke security forces, us so that security forces make some mistake and the people here come out on streets to protest. But, we will not allow that situation to arise", he assured.

"They are killing innocents so that our security forces make some mistakes. But we will not commit such mistakes. We do not want to do any injustice to any innocent. But, we will not spare any culprit and they will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law," he said.