Nawakadal encounter: 2 Hizbul terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in J and K Close
Nawakadal encounter: 2 Hizbul terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in J&K

Security forces on Saturday apprehended three Lashkar-e-Taiba's terrorist associates from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from them, said police.

Security forces arrested the trio at Shangergund on Sopore-Kupwara Road in Sopore area of the north Kashmir district, a police official said.

CRPF officer in Kashmir
representationalIndiaTV

Terrorists identified, arms and ammunition recovered

He said the three were identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Mir alias Lashkiri, Mudasir Ahmad Mir and Athar Shamas -- all residents of Brath Kalan area of Sopore.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including a UBGL thrower, four UBGL grenades, four AK-47 magazines and 137 rounds of AK-47 cartridges, were recovered from their possession. A case has been registered and investigation has been taken up, the official said.

(To be further updated)