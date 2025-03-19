Three killed in truck-car collision in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund

In a tragic road accident, three persons, including a one-year-old girl, died in the Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh in the early morning hours of Wednesday when a container and a car collided head-on.

The accident, which occurred on Temri road near Suarmal village under the Komakhan police station area, left six others injured who were admitted to different hospitals in Bagbahara, Raipur and Mahasamud.

The injured persons included two children of four years each. According to the police, both of them are critical and have been referred to a hospital in Raipur.

"The accident occurred at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday when the truck -- a large container -- collided with the car. The truck was coming from Maharashtra and heading towards Odisha.

The car occupants, all of them were family members, were returning from a marriage at nearby Khursipar village to their home at Khopali Padav," Nitesh Singh Thakur, in-charge of the Komakhan police station and investigation officer told IANS over the phone.

The officer further informed that the one-year-old girl Khushi and Johan Sahu (60) died on the spot while Punam Sahu, who was driving the car, died later in Mahasamund district hospital.

Post-mortem examinations of the bodies have been performed and the injured persons are under intensive treatment. The truck driver fled the scene. A first information report (FIR) has been lodged while the police are on the hunt for the driver, the officer said.

The collision was so severe that the Eco car was shattered into pieces.

In another incident, a man died on the Dhamtari-Jagdalpur National Highway on Tuesday night. The bike rider collided with a truck parked in front of a dhaba near Purur. The collision was so severe that Jatin Netam (30) suffered severe head and chest fractures and succumbed to his injuries. The incident took place in Purur police station area.

(With inputs from IANS)