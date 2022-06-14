As the man-eater beasts claimed the lives of three children in consequent attacks in the last three days in the Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, the panic-stricken authorities sought the help of the Army and Police to conduct combing operations in forest areas to get rid of the man-eaters.

"Joint team of the Army, Police, and Wild Life Department is on the job to conduct a comprehensive combing operation in the forest area to capture or kill the man-eaters", Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Uri, Harvinder Singh told International Bussiness Times.

"Man-animal conflict is a routine affair in the forest areas but the killing of three children in three successive days by the beasts in a small town like Uri is very shocking and disturbing", the SDM said and added an emergent meeting was held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla to devise a joint strategy to capture or kill the beasts involved in killing the children.

Three children mauled to death in three days in Uri

Authorities swung into action as three children were mauled to death during the last three days in the Uri area of Baramulla.

According to reports, a 12-year-old girl was killed by a wild animal on Tuesday in Uri area.

The girl named Rutba Manzoor of Boniyar village in Uri tehsil of Baramulla district was killed by the wild animal on Tuesday morning.

Rutba Manzoor, daughter of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, was pounced upon by the wild animal and taken away to nearby forests in the morning. The family and the locals tried to chase the animal, possibly a leopard. The beast, however, disappeared into the dense forests with the child.

After strenuous efforts, the child was found dead in the nearby forest locals. Unlike previous incidents when children were mauled in the isolated areas, Rutba was attacked in a settlement locality where she was attacked by the beast.

Locals hold protest against killings

Enraged over the alleged casual approach being adopted by the authorities, locals joined with families of victims to hold protests in Uri.

A local news agency reported that hundreds of people took to the streets to stage strong protests against the Wildlife Department Boniyar. The enraged people blocked Barmaulla-Uri national highway for hours and kept the body of a slain girl on the highway outside tehsil headquarters in Boniyar.

"The authorities are not taking any strong steps to tackle the issue which unfortunately has led to back-to-back killings", the news agency reported while quoting a protestor.

Locals alleged that they have informed the Wildlife Department that wild animals were roaming freely in the area but no action has been taken.