In a deeply unsettling incident, three young men have been apprehended for allegedly raping a woman within the premises of a prestigious law college in South Kolkata. The crime, which occurred on the evening of June 25, has ignited widespread concern and anger, highlighting the persistent issue of women's safety in educational institutions.

The victim, a student at the South Kolkata Law College, reported the assault to the Kasba Police Station on the night it occurred. Her complaint detailed that she was attacked in the college's common room between 7 P.M. and 9 P.M. The accused include two current students and a former student of the college.

The Kolkata Police acted swiftly, arresting one suspect late on Thursday evening and the other two in the early hours of Friday. All three were scheduled to appear in a city court, where the public prosecutor was expected to request their police custody. The investigation began immediately after the complaint was filed, with the victim undergoing a medical examination at the state-run National Medical College & Hospital in central Kolkata. The examination confirmed her allegations, prompting the police to take decisive action.

The police have been diligent in gathering evidence, including CCTV footage from the college premises and statements from faculty, students, and security personnel. This incident has sparked a broader debate on the safety of women in educational settings, a concern echoed by various stakeholders.

The Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, criticized the state government, stating, "The law and order situation in Kolkata as well as the entire state has collapsed. Now Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will float theories like 'love affair' or describe the event as a 'minor incident.' Next, she will announce compensation. The Chief Minister has no right to remain in her chair for a single minute. This is a major event and we will see it through to the end."

As the investigation unfolds, the police have been proactive in securing evidence and ensuring a thorough probe. The victim's confidential statement is being recorded in front of a Judicial Magistrate, and the police have obtained CCTV footage from the college, including the scene of the crime. Additionally, statements from faculty, students, and security personnel are being collected to build a comprehensive case. This meticulous approach is crucial in ensuring justice for the victim and holding the perpetrators accountable.

The incident has once again raised questions about the safety measures in place within educational institutions. It underscores the need for colleges and universities to implement strict security protocols, conduct regular safety audits, and provide resources and support for survivors of sexual violence. The silence from the ruling Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was attending a program in Digha, East Midnapore district, has been noted by many as a lack of urgency in addressing such a grave issue.

This case is not an isolated incident. Across India, there have been numerous reports of sexual violence against women, often within spaces that are supposed to be safe. For instance, in Varanasi, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 23 men over six days, a case that drew national attention and prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand strict action against the perpetrators. Similarly, in Pune, a woman was raped inside a stationary state transport bus, leading to the formation of multiple police teams to apprehend the accused.

