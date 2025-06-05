In a shocking incident that has gripped the nation, a three-year-old girl was brutally gang-raped in the Alambagh area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The crime, which occurred on June 5, has left the toddler in a critical condition, fighting for her life in a hospital. This appalling act has raised serious concerns about child safety and the effectiveness of current protective measures.

The young victim lived with her parents near the Chandanagar Metro Station. On the morning of the incident, her parents discovered she was missing and, along with local residents, began a frantic search. The search ended tragically when the child was found unconscious under a metro bridge, having suffered a brutal sexual assault.

Upon finding their daughter, the devastated parents rushed her to Lok Bandhu Hospital, where medical professionals confirmed the assault. The severity of her injuries has left her in a critical state, requiring intensive medical care. The hospital authorities promptly informed the One Stop Centre, which in turn alerted the police, initiating a comprehensive investigation.

The police, led by DCP Central Ashish Srivastava, have launched an extensive investigation into the incident. "On June 5, information was received at Alambagh Police Station from the One Stop Centre that the two-and-a-half-year-old daughter of a couple living under the Chandanagar Metro Station was sexually assaulted," stated DCP Srivastava.

He further added, "We got to know that when the couple found the girl in a critical situation, they first took the child to Lok Bandhu Hospital, where doctors confirmed the assault and informed the One Stop Centre. The police launched an investigation after the case was filed. Five teams have been deployed. We are working to find the culprits. Our team members are also there with the victim at the hospital."

The investigation is being conducted with urgency and seriousness. Five dedicated police teams have been deployed to track down the perpetrators. Forensic teams have also been dispatched to the crime scene to collect evidence that could provide crucial leads in identifying the culprits. The police have assured the public that every possible effort is being made to bring the perpetrators to justice.

