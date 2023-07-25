Three children died and a woman was seriously injured in two different snake bite incidents in Odisha, police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident in Deogarh district, two brothers, identified as Gaurang (14) and Saubhagya (8), died after a snake bit them while they were sleeping in their house on Monday night, according to the police.

The family members rushed them to the Deogarh hospital, where tjhey both died during treatment.

The police registered an unnatural death case and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The second incident occurred at Katuria village under Sharata police limits of Mayurbhanj district.

A poisonous snake bit a toddler and his mother also on Monday night.

The toddler died, while the mother was shifted to Baripada medical college and hospital in a serious condition.

Due to rain, the poisonous snakes come out from the forests and enter houses.

Last week, three students of a residential coaching centre in Keonjhar district died after they were bitten by a snake while they were asleep.

(With inputs from IANS)