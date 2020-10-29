BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary for Kulgam Fida Hussain was shot at his residence by terrorists in Kashmir on Thursday. Hussain died in the attack in Yar Khushipora (Devsar) in Kulgam district.

Two other BJP workers were also injured in the attack, identified as Omar Hajam and Umar Rashid Beigh. But due to the critical injuries sustained during the shootout, they were declared as brought dead.

The J&K police have registered a case and an investigation is underway. The area has been cordoned off and a search is underway.

The J&K police released a statement: "Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists fired upon three BJP workers identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo son of Ghulam Ahmad Yatoo resident of Y.K.Pora (BJP District Youth General secretary), Umer Rashid Beigh son of Abdul Rasheed Beigh resident of Sophat Devsar (BJP worker) and Umer Ramzan Hajam son of Mohd Ramzan resident of Y.K.Pora (BJP worker) at Eidgah Y.K.Pora due to which they got injured. They were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment where they were declared as brought dead."

Other BJP leaders killed in J&K

This isn't the first time BJP leaders have been attacked in the Valley. In July, BJP's district president Sheikh Waseem Bari and of his family members were killed in a shootout as terrorists opened fire at them in J&K's Bandipora district.