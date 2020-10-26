Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for trying to hoist the national flag at the clock tower in Lal Chowk, Srinagar on Monday, October 26. A video showed four party workers chanting slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and unfurling the tricolour in the city.

During the BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra', held in protest against Mehbooba Mufti's recent remarks on the tricolour, BJP workers staged a demonstration at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

BJP demands arrest of Mehbooba Mufti over flag remark

This came in the backdrop of People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti remark that she will not hoist or raise the tricolour till the flag of Jammu and Kashmir was restored. After which the BJP demanded the arrest of Mufti calling her flag remark seditious.

According to reports, ABVP activists carried national flags, appeared outside the PDP office and broke the police cordon to throw green paint on Mufti's picture on the billboard near the entrance of the office.

They said the slogan-shouting protesters made repeated attempts to enter the building and hoist the tricolour but were initially stopped by police personnel who took several of them into preventive custody briefly. However, later some of them were allowed by policemen to hoist the national flag at the iron fence, as per India Today reports.