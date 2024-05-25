Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that an FIR has been registered under IPC 353 in connection with the case of police intimidation by BJP MLA Harish Poonja. He was speaking to the media at Mangalore International Airport on Saturday.

Reacting to the opposition's allegation that the Congress is pressing for the arrest of BJP MLA Harish Poonja, the CM said that the law is the same for everyone. An FIR has been registered under IPC 353, which is a non-bailable offence.

According to this law, there is a possibility of seven years imprisonment. Should the allegations against Harish Poonja be denied just because he is a MLA? the CM asked.

Responding to Poonja getting station bail, the CM said that two cases of threatening police have been registered against him. Home Minister G. Parameshwara has stated in Bengaluru that those who issue threats to the police in the police station could not be spared.

Action will be initiated without any mercy, he maintained. BJP state president B.Y.Vijayendra had warned that if Poonja is arrested, the Congress government and the state police will face the consequences. Poonja has moved the court for bail.

