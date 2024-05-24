Google's choice to set up its manufacturing plant for Pixel smartphones in neighbouring Tamil Nadu has ignited another row with BJP blaming the Congress government, while the latter listed out many such failures during the BJP rule.

Tamil Nadu already serves as a base for Apple and Samsung manufacturing in India, with Google now set to be an addition in partnering with the state.

"Google is set to invest billions in Tamil Nadu where it will produce smartphones and drones. Karnataka is bearing the consequences of lethargic, sleeping Congress government that has completely lost its way and is looking directionless," Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said.

The BJP blamed the state government for driving away investors due to its "deteriorating law and order", "unease of doing business" and "illogical" policies.

Countering this, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar stated that "Due to the misrule of the BJP, lakhs of industrialists and businessmen have left the country. After Congress came to power in Karnataka, industrialists have started to show interest in investing in the state."

He further stated that "We will answer the BJP with documents once the election is over. The whole country knows that Karnataka is a land of peace, development, and progress. The state is looked up to by the country and the world."