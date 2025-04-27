Summer is here, and there's no need to announce it as everyone's feeling it. The hunt for air conditioners and air cooler started earlier than usual this year, with the early onset of summer. While the former is a pricey choice, the latter comes cheaper. But then, consumers also want more than just a breeze to beat this heat — they want efficient cooling, durability, and value for money, even if they are buying an air cooler.

There's no shortage of air coolers online, and many are even from reputed brands offering products in various price ranges. In that crowd, trying to find its place is Thomson's GD95 Desert Air Cooler, a 95-liter powerhouse from the brand's Gladiator Series. On paper, it promises solid cooling, rugged design, and all-day comfort - all that for just Rs 8,499. But does it live up to the heatwave? We put it to the test.

Mind you, this air cooler was tested in Bengaluru, where peak summers have now snatched away the city's title of Garden City. Of course, Delhi and other cities might be worse, but for Bengaluru to hit 30-34 degrees is something Bengalureans aren't ready to live with. Weather report aside, here are our findings based on using the Thomson GD95 Desert Air Cooler in rooms as well as living room.

Key features:

95L water tank: Unininterrupted overnight cooling Three-speed control 3-side honeycomb pads: Better air filtering and cooling Inverter-compatible: Keeps running during power cuts 18-inch fan diameter – Delivers powerful air throw

Design & Build: Functional, not fashionable

The Thomson GD95 is not trying to look pretty. At 645x560x1305mm and weighing over 17kg, it's bulky and makes its presence known no matter where. Its plastic build feels sturdy but lacks a premium aesthetic. By this and the price, it is clear that it's a cooler that focuses on function over flair. The muted design may not impress style-conscious buyers, especially those curating their home's visual appeal, but if this year's summer heat has gotten to your head so much that you don't mind a big, bold box sitting in one corner of the house, you'll be able to adjust well.

Despite its size, the movement of this bulky machine is easy, all thanks to the metal caster wheels. I had the tank filled half (95 litres is just crazy) and manoeuvring wasn't tough. But don't expect to shift it around places once the tank is full. Hence, plan the placement well in advance. There's an inlet to fill the tub with a tube, which is quite convenient, but doesn't have a pull out water tub. Due to the small opening, there are chances of spillages, and need to fill it using a small container. A time-consuming process.

Features

What the GD95 lacks in design, it tries to make up in features. You get only the essentials — a three-speed control, automatic vertical louver movement, and manual horizontal adjustment, which makes it easy to use by anyone. But there are useful features like a water level indicator, thermal overload protection. And since power cuts go hand in hand with summers, the cooler is inverter-compatible.

Cooling is supported by three-side honeycomb pads, which do a decent job of air filtering and water retention. They trap dust to an extent, but need periodic cleaning for optimal results. I've just been using it for a week, and there seems to be no problem. It would be wise to check these pads once in two months at least.

Performance

Where the GD95 really flexes is in cooling power. The 95-litre water tank is perfect for long sessions — once filled, it can easily last 10–12 hours without a refill (at moderate speeds). Its 18-inch fan blade paired with a 1350 RPM motor claims to deliver 7200 cubic meters of air per hour, with a throw distance of up to 60 feet. In real-world use, it comfortably cools a 200–300 sq ft room — provided there's some ventilation.

On extremely hot days, don't expect AC-level chill. But place yourself in the airflow — especially after adding ice — and there's a noticeable drop in ambient temperature. That said, the cooling is directional and works best when sitting the direction of the air flow. But don't sit too close as the air throw is really powerful and it can give you a headache. Otherwise, it managed to keep the temperature cool in a living room full of people (about 15) and there were no complaints.

Power efficiency:

The air cooler's affordable sale price should be hint enough that it is targeted at affordable buyers, even for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. But it is truly efficient after purchase as well since it is rated at 270W. The GD95 consumes around 0.27 units/hour, which adds up to roughly 80–100 units/month if run for 10 hours daily. For a cooler of this size and category, that's quite reasonable. The motor includes thermal protection, safeguarding it during extended use.

Verdict: Should You Buy It?

Pros

A powerful air cooler for large rooms or halls Long-duration cooling without constant refills Good value in terms of electricity consumption Rugged, functional design with essential protections

Cons

Lacks modern design Takes up space No fully automatic louver control No pull out water tub Noisy/ No night or silent mode

Final Thoughts

The Thomson GD95 doesn't try to be everything. It's a workhorse desert cooler that's built to handle the brutal Indian summer — no frills, no flash. At its price point, it offers solid performance, especially for those prioritizing cooling capacity over looks.

I can imagine this being a hit (if marketed right) in rural areas, where houses have spacious living rooms and even bedrooms. But if you think you've got the space, don't mind a few manual adjustments, and want value-driven, consistent performance, this one's worth your consideration.