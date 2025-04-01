Thomson launches affordable QLED TVs and air coolers in India, starting at ₹6,799 and ₹5,699

Thomson has made a notable entry into the Indian market with its latest QLED TVs and Air Coolers. The brand has achieved a milestone by introducing the world's first 24-inch Smart TV. With competitive pricing starting at ₹6,799 for TVs and ₹5,699 for Air Coolers, Thomson aims to provide affordable options for Indian consumers.

The latest QLED bezel-less Smart TVs are available in three models: 24-inch, 32-inch, and 40-inch. These TVs boast a sleek black design, vibrant VA display panels, and immersive sound, revolutionizing home entertainment. The 24-inch model features a 24W output, while the 32-inch and 40-inch models offer a 36W output. With features like live channels, pre-installed games, sports mode, and a dedicated YouTube Shorts mode, these TVs provide a seamless and personalized viewing experience.

The TVs are engineered for modern connectivity, including bottom-firing speakers with surround sound, coaxial connectivity, and multiple HDMI & USB ports. They are powered by an A35*4 processor and operate on a 2.4 GHz frequency, supporting popular streaming apps like YouTube, JioHotstar, Prime Video, Sony Liv, and Zee5.

In addition to the TVs, THOMSON has also launched an exclusive range of air coolers. The brand has introduced 5 new models in 40, 55, 60, 75, and 95 litres respectively, including Personal Smart Air coolers with remote control technology in 60 litres capacity. These air coolers are packed with world-class features and smart technology, offering multiple speed settings, swing control, and a timer function for energy efficiency.

The launch of these products is a strategic move by THOMSON to capture a significant share of the Indian consumer electronics market. The Indian manufacturing sector is growing at a high rate, and THOMSON plans to leverage this growth. The brand's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative is evident in its investment in these new products, all of which are proudly built in India.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of THOMSON in India, expressed his excitement about the launch. He said, "As promised to our customers, we are excited to launch one of the best products in our range of TVs and air coolers. At Thomson, we've made substantial investment in both TVs and coolers, with a vision to become the fastest-growing consumer durable brand in India. We are fully aligned with the 'Make in India' initiative, as all of our products are proudly built in India."

The launch of these products comes at a time when the e-commerce sector in India is thriving. According to TRAI's Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicators, India's internet penetration as of Mar. 2023 exceeded 880 million users. This growth in internet usage, coupled with increased smartphone adoption, rising affluence, and affordable data prices, is fueling the growth of e-retail.

In the context of the TV market, a report from 2024 highlighted that Amazon offered up to 65% off on 55-inch and 65-inch TVs from brands like Samsung, Redmi, and Sony. This indicates a competitive market for TVs, with brands offering significant discounts to attract customers.

In the air cooler market, THOMSON faces competition from portable air conditioners and tower fans, which are gaining popularity due to their compact size and easy maneuverability. However, THOMSON's innovative designs and smart technology, coupled with its competitive pricing, position it well in this market.