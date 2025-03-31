Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system that delivers helpful and relevant intelligence while protecting privacy, on Monday expanded to users in India.

Apple Intelligence features are now available in more languages, including localised English for Singapore and India, as well as French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified).

With the release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4, users can rewrite, proofread, and summarise text with Writing Tools, or respond with a tap using Smart Reply, and for users who communicate across multiple languages supported by Apple Intelligence, these features adapt to the language they're writing in.

Users can also remove distracting objects from images with Clean Up, explore creative new ways to express themselves visually with Image Playground, and create the perfect emoji for any moment with Genmoji. Building on Apple Intelligence, visual intelligence helps iPhone users learn about their surroundings.

With ChatGPT integrated into Siri and Writing Tools, users can tap into ChatGPT's expertise without having to switch between apps, helping them get things done faster and easier than ever before, Apple said in a statement.

"Apple Intelligence marks an extraordinary step forward for privacy in AI. It starts with on-device processing, meaning that many of the models that power Apple Intelligence run entirely on the device. For requests that require access to larger models, Private Cloud Compute extends the privacy and security of iPhone into the cloud to unlock even more intelligence," the company said.

Deeply integrated across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, Writing Tools allow users to refine their language by rewriting, proofreading, and summarising text virtually everywhere they write, including Mail, Messages, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps.

With Rewrite, Apple Intelligence allows users to choose from different versions of what they have written and adjust the tone — professional, concise, or friendly — to suit the audience and task at hand.

Proofread checks grammar, word choice, and sentence structure while also suggesting edits — along with explanations of the edits — that users can review or quickly accept. Users can also select text and have it summarised in the form of a digestible paragraph, bulleted key points, a table, or a list.

In addition to the options to rewrite, proofread, and summarise text with Writing Tools, users can specify the change they'd like to make using the Describe Your Change option.

The Photos app is even more intelligent with many new capabilities. Natural language search gives users the ability to search for just about anything by simply describing what they are looking for.

The Memories feature now gives users the ability to create the movies they want to see by simply typing a description. Using language and image understanding, Apple Intelligence will pick out photos and videos based on a user's description, craft a storyline with chapters based on themes identified from the photos, and arrange them into a movie with its own narrative arc.

The Image Playground experience allows users to easily create fun and unique images, with concepts like themes, costumes, accessories, and places. Users can add their own text descriptions, and can even create images in the likeness of a family member or friend using photos from their photo library.

"The experience is integrated right into Messages, making it easier than ever to create images for conversations, as well as into apps like Freeform, Keynote, and many others. Image Playground is also available as a dedicated app," said Apple.

Apple Intelligence also helps users prioritise and stay in the moment with notification summaries that allow users to scan long or stacked notifications with key details right on the Lock Screen, such as when a group chat is particularly active.

