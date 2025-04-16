Smart TVs, washing machines under Rs 6K: Thomson's mega sale on Flipkart is live

Thomson has recently announced a series of discounts on its entire range of smart TVs, soundbars, and washing machines. These discounts will be available during Flipkart's Super Cooling Days' Sale, which takes place from 16th to 24th April, 2025. The sale will see prices for TVs starting as low as Rs 5,999 and washing machines from Rs 4,990, making it one of the most affordable sales in each segment.

The brand's new category, audio, will also feature two flagship soundbars, AlphaBeat25 and AlphaBeat60, specially priced for the sale at Rs 1,199 and Rs 2,999 respectively. The AlphaBeat60 is a 60-watt powerhouse sound bar equipped with a sleek subwoofer, designed to fit any room size while delivering deep, immersive sound.

On the other hand, the AlphaBeat25 is a compact 25-watt soundbar that comes with a 2000mAh battery, offering 16 hours of continuous playback. Despite its small size, the AlphaBeat25 delivers clear, punchy sound, and the integrated RGB lighting adds a dynamic, vibrant feel to any room.

Thomson's TV and audio offerings

Thomson's Android TV Series comes with ultra-high definition resolution & HDR10. Bundled with sound output of 40W and powered by Dolby MS 12, Dolby Digital Plus & DTS Trusurround. Supported by Google TV, these smart TVs have a built-in Chromecast and support AirPlay too. The TV remotes have shortcuts for Google Assistant for voice search, Netflix, YouTube, Google Play.

Thomson FA TVs with Realtek processors are packed with Android 11 and features like Bezel-less design, 30 W speakers, Dolby Digital, built-in Netflix, alongside Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV, Voot, Zee5, and Sony LIV. Thomson Google TVs with 4K displays are bezel-less and support HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, TruSurround, 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, and dual band (2.4 + 5) GHz.

Washing machines and air coolers

Thomson washing machines have been designed and tested according to Indian use-case scenarios and have been rated with a 5-STAR BEE Rating. The washing machines consist of some of the features like Six Action Pulsator Wash, which will help in a better overall performance. An air dry function for faster drying of clothes. It also has a child lock feature and comes with an anti-vibration design so it doesn't balance off and also outputs less noise.

Packed with features like 840 RPM, Aqua Restore, Energy Efficient, Digital Controlled Display, automatic imbalance correction, automatic power supply cut-off, and tub clean, the new machines come with rust-free plastic bodies, powerful motors, protected toughened glass, buzzers, and much more.

Thomson has recently launched 5 new air coolers in 40, 55, 60, 75, and 95 liters, respectively, and introduced personal smart air coolers with remote control technology in 60-liter capacity.

The new THOMSON Windmill WM60S Smart Air Cooler comes with Smart Remote Control Convenience, which lets the user experience effortless cooling with Remote Control Technology. Designed for ultimate convenience, the included remote allows adjusting fan speed and swing settings from anywhere in the room.

All of these products are going on sale with attractive discounts during the Flipkart sale.

Brand Segment SALE Price Thomson 24Alpha001 5,999 Thomson 32ALPHA007BL 7,999 Thomson 32PATH0011 9,499 Thomson 32RT1022 9,999 Thomson 40Alpha 009BL 12,999 Thomson 40RT1033 14,499 Thomson 42RT1044 15,499 Thomson 43Alpha005BL 14,999 Thomson 43RT1055 16,499 Thomson 43TJQ0012 18,999 Thomson 50OPMAXGT9020 22,999 Thomson Q32H1111 10,499 Thomson Q43H1110 20,499 Thomson Q50H1000 25,999 Thomson Q55H1001 29,999 Thomson Q65H1100 42,999 Thomson Q75H1101 72,999

Pricing of Thomson Washing machines during sale:

TYPE Model Capacity Sale Price Semi Automatic Washing Machine TW7000 7 kg 4990 TSA7000SP 7 kg 7690 TSA7500SP 7.5 kg 8190 TSA8000SP 8 kg 8699 TSA8500SP 8.5 kg 9090 TSA9000SP 9 kg 9699 TSA1000SP 10 kg 10299 TSA1100SP 11 kg 11990 TSA1200SP 12 kg 12699 TSG7000 7kg 8499 TSG8000 8kg 9090 TSG8500 8.5kg 9999 TSG1000 10kg 10999 TSA1200B 12kg 11499 Fully Automatic Washing Machine TTL7000S 7 kg 11699 TTL7500S 7.5 kg 11999 TTL8000S 8 kg 12799 TTL8500R 8.5kg 12990 TTL9000S 9 kg 13999 TTL1000S 10 kg 14999 TTL1100S 11 kg 15999

Thomson air coolers get discounts as well:

Type Model Capacity Price Personal CPP28N 28 l 4199 Heavy Duty Desert HD105 105 l 9999 Heavy Duty Desert HD115 115 l 10499 Heavy Duty Desert HD150 150 l 14499