On the eve of India's 76th Independence Day, three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej on Monday released an instrumental rendition of the national anthem with the 100-member British Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Dedicated to Indians across the globe, the national anthem was recorded at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London.

"A few days ago, I conducted a 100-piece British orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, to perform India's National Anthem at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London. This is the largest orchestra ever to record India's National Anthem and it is spectacular! The 'Jaya He' at the end gave me goosebumps. Felt great as an Indian composer :-)," Kej tweeted on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

Sharing a clip of the performance, Kej urged Indians across the world to share the one-minute-long video on India's Independence Day.

"I am sharing this historic recording with every one of you this Independence Day – use it, share it, watch it, but with respect. It is yours now. Jai Hind," he said.

PM Narendra Modi reacted to the instrumental rendition of the national anthem, sharing the video with his 91 million followers on X.

Wonderful. It will certainly make every Indian proud. https://t.co/IDQZdCFpdQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2023

The Indian High Commission in London, which will mark the occasion with a customary flag-hoisting ceremony on Tuesday, thanked "innovative" Kej for the special rendition of the national anthem.

"This year, we congratulate and thank Ricky for putting together a unique project – celebrating India on its Independence Day with a recording and a performance of India's National Anthem with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London; the largest-ever orchestra to record the Indian National Anthem and put out as a tribute to India," Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, said in a video message.

In 2022, Kej had performed the national anthem with 12 refugee singers staying in India.

The singers hailed from countries such as Myanmar, Afghanistan, and Cameron.