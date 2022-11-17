Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced embarrassment during his ongoing "Bharat Jodo Yatra" when the Nepalese national anthem was played instead of the Indian national anthem.

On Wednesday evening, Rahul Gandhi reached Washim, Maharashtra, where he gave an almost 30-minute speech. Without going into details about what he said, after the speech, he announced that 'Rashtriya Geet' would be played, and the Congress leader managing the stage echoed him.

When Rahul Gandhi called his party workers to play the national song, "Rashtriya Geet," the organizers started playing the national anthem of Nepal.

Instead of "Vande Mataram" which is India's national song, organizers played the national song of Nepal from the public address system.

The music started, and everyone stood to sing along to the "Rashtriya Geet". However, everyone was stunned when organizers started playing "Sayun Thunga Phulka Hami", the national anthem of Nepal.

Within a few seconds, Rahul Gandhi interrupted and asked the organizers to play "Rashtriya Geet". Realizing their mistakes, the organizers immediately started playing the National Anthem "Jana Gana Mana" which is not the (Rashtriya Geet) national song as instructed by Rahul Gandhi.

The whole goof-up was caught on camera and now netizens and BJP leaders are trolling Congress on the internet. BJP leaders wasted no time in ridiculing Rahul Gandhi for this goof-up. Maharashtra BJP leader called it the "Papu Ka Comedy circus".

Difference between "National Anthem" and "National Song"

Rahul Gandhi instructed the organizers to play Rashtriya Geet (National Song) which is "Vande Matram" but they (organizers) after a goof-up of playing the national anthem of Nepal again committed a mistake and played "Jana Gana Mana".

"Rashtra Gaan", or the "National Anthem", was originally composed by Rabindranath Tagore. The song's first stanza was adopted as the National Anthem on January 24, 1950, by the Constituent Assembly of India.

Bankim Chandra Chatterjee originally wrote Rashtriya Geet, or the National Song, in the 1870s. The first two stanzas of the song were adapted as the National Song in October 1937. It was adapted as the National Song of the Republic of India on the same day as National Anthem, i.e. on January 24, 1950. The first President of India, Rajendra Prasad, noted that Vande Mataram should be honoured equally with the National Anthem.