Ponder what it would be like if an intelligent alien species discovered humans and travelled to Earth. Whether they enslave us, destroy us, or devour us; aliens in our fictitious world are nasty, selfish, and totally uninterested in humanity. People have often come up with outlandish beliefs about their alleged encounters with extraterrestrial beings in real life.

Sacha Christie's mindblowing revelations

In a recent report published in The Mirror, Sacha Christie, 51, claims that she has seen several unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and is now afraid to leave the house. As per the report, she is frightened that the aliens might abduct her.

According to the website, Sacha remarked that "It's quite difficult to explain my encounters, as it's hard for me to believe what I've seen".

She also added that she spent her entire life trying to come up with alternative possibilities, but the only conclusion is that it's other life forms and UFOs.

She concluded that looking at the sky scares her, as she is unaware of what she is going to see next.

Multiple UFO sightings in Christie's life

The report states that Christie is a stay-at-home mother from Liverpool, Merseyside. She claims she saw lights flying across the sky, which she believes were UFOs. While on vacation in Wales in 1997, she had another encounter with some friends.

She now appears to be suffering from PTSD as a result of her ordeals. For the uninitiated, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health disease that is triggered by a horrific incident, either directly or indirectly.

She was on vacation, according to the media website, when she supposedly witnessed UFO at another event. In the little town of Glyn Ceiriog, she was with her ex-partner and son.

The claims made by Christie have now gone viral on the internet, and it has made several people believe that alien existence on earth could be real. They also allege that governments are covering up facts surrounding the existence of UFOs.