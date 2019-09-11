Shilpa Chakravarthy has been nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 for the first time. Early trends in online voting showed that she will be evicted in the house in week 8.

Tamanna Simhadri was nominated for the first time in the third week of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and she was shown doors. Rohini and Ashu Reddy were nominated for the first time in fourth and sixth weeks and they were eliminated from the house. There was no eviction in the next week. Ali Reza was nominated for the first time in the seventh week.

These eliminations have developed a belief that a contestant, who gets nominated for the first time, would be evicted. In fact, Ali also admitted this after his eviction. He said that it has been a custom in Bigg Boss Telugu 3 that any contestant, who gets nominated for the first time, is eliminated and he is the last one to get evicted in this fashion.

Going by this belief, Shilpa Chakravarthy has also been nominated for the elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 for the first time and she might be evicted from the house. Moreover, early trends on IBTimes India survey, very lesser percentage of viewers are interested to save her from the eviction. Trends on other online polls conducted on different news portals also indicate the same.

Born on May 22, 1985, in Hyderabad, Shilpa Chakravarthy is a Bengali Brahmin from Kolkata. Her father is an Indian Railways employee and they shifted to Hyderabad. She has done post-graduation in Business Administration in Hyderabad Railway College. Shilpa Chakravarthy. She is married to Kalyan Jada Yakaiah and has two children.

After completing post-graduation, Shilpa Chakravarthy started her career as a TV anchor hosted many Telugu shows on ETV. She entered Bigg Boss Telugu 3 as a wildcard on its 43rd day and she is hoping that her stint on the show get her more offers. If she gets evicted this weekend, her dreams will be shattered, as she is yet to show her talent on the show and win huge fan following for herself.