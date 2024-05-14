Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are one of the beloved couples in the South film industry. They are popular across the globe, thanks to SS Rajamouli's RRR which made him a Global Star. Last year, the couple welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara, and are now relishing their new roles as parents.

Meanwhile, in an interview with a popular media, Upasana opened up about her emotional journey through motherhood and postpartum experiences, highlighting her husband's unwavering support throughout the process.

Upasana shared how Ram Charan supported her through postpartum depression, talking about his role as her therapist and his decision to stay with her at her parents' house after the birth of their baby. She stressed the importance of prioritizing maternal well-being and seeking professional help when necessary.

Thank you for making my life so special Klin Kaara .

My first Mother’s Day ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ the experience is just amazing @shobanakamineni pic.twitter.com/qFlJ8WdD9q — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) May 12, 2024

Upasana said, "My husband is my therapist and moved in with me to my parents' place (after they had the baby). I understand that it's not the same for all mothers, so it's vital for them to prioritize their well-being and seek professional help when needed."

She also expressed gratitude for Ram Charan's hands-on approach to parenting, describing him as a devoted father whose involvement has been invaluable to her. Despite their busy schedules, Upasana revealed the difficulty they face leaving Kaara at home when they travel, noting that Ram Charan can be even more emotional than their daughter.

For the unversed, Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and welcomed their daughter in June 2023, marking another milestone in their beautiful journey together.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is gearing up for his upcoming film Game Changer directed by S. Shankar. The movie, featuring a stellar cast including Kiara Advani and others, is a much-anticipated political action thriller slated for release in September this year.