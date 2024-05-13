Amidst the fervor of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Andhra Pradesh has become a focal point for campaigning, particularly in Pithapuram. Actor and Jana Sena party leader, Pawan Kalyan, is contesting in this region, drawing support from various celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and cricketer Hanuma Vihari.

Recently, ahead of the elections scheduled for May 13th, Ram Charan, nephew of Pawan Kalyan, visited Pithapuram to extend his support. However, what was intended as a show of solidarity turned into a chaotic scene as fans swarmed Ram Charan upon his departure.

Due to the immense popularity of both Megastars, a huge crowd gathered outside Pawan Kalyan's residence to see them. So, the situation took a negative turn when Ram Charan tried to leave Pithapuram. He was mobbed by fans who attempted to grab him, resulting in a chaotic scene reminiscent of Ram Charan's introduction sequence in RRR.

Anta ibbandhi pettina tirigi smile ichav kadanna ??



We always love you anna @AlwaysRamCharan ❤️#RamCharanpic.twitter.com/ISXiH5Tw0b — చిట్టిబాబు? (@AlwaysRRRam) May 11, 2024

This incident, captured on social media, sparked discussions about the price of stardom. Many questioned whether such overwhelming adoration comes at a cost, highlighting the challenges faced by celebrities in managing their public image and personal safety. Netizens also praised Ram Charan for maintaining his composure despite the uncomfortable and potentially dangerous situation. Moreover, enduring the scorching heat of Andhra Pradesh added to the challenge. Nevertheless, Ram Charan handled the ordeal admirably.

Very Popular Actor #RamCharan Campaigned For His Uncle Power Star #PawanKalyan ?



NDA Is Winning Andhra Pradesh ✌️pic.twitter.com/50xNI49a4d — Apurva Singh ( मोदी का परिवार ) (@iSinghApurva) May 11, 2024

As mentioned earlier, Ram Charan visited Pithapuram to show his support for his uncle, Pawan Kalyan, ahead of the Andhra Pradesh elections. With the election day drawing near, all parties have intensified their campaigning efforts. While many celebrities have shown support for Pawan Kalyan through social media posts, Ram Charan opted for personal participation to bolster the Jana Sena leader's campaign.

On the workfront, Ram Charan is immersed in the filming of Game Changer, a political drama directed by Shankar. The movie, slated for release in September 2024, features an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, and Srikanth, among others. Produced by Dil Raju and featuring music by Thaman S, Game Changer promises to be a compelling exploration of political dynamics, mirroring real-life events unfolding in the political landscape.