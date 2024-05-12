Megastar Chiranjeevi recently received the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award for his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema. The award ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 9, where he was honoured by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Chiranjeevi's son, Global star Ram Charan, expressed his pride on Instagram, sharing photos and a video from the event. He congratulated his father with a heartfelt message. The post included a lovely family picture featuring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Sushmita Konidela, Upasana, and Surekha Garu, along with a video of the award presentation. In his caption under the post, he wrote, "Congratulations Dad. So proud of you."Upasana Konidela, Ram Charan's wife, added a playful comment to the post, as she wrote, "Wow Mr. RC - posted on time.

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi's name was announced among the Padma awardees for 2024 by the Government of India on January 25. The news was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues in the film industry.

Several celebrities visited Chiranjeevi to personally congratulate him, including Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, and Dil Raju. The Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, also felicitated Chiranjeevi during a grand event. The award ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Amidst this recognition, Chiranjeevi continues to focus on his professional commitments. He is currently working on his upcoming film Vishwambhara, a socio-fantasy project where he stars alongside actress Trisha Krishnan.

Directed by K. Mallidi Vassishta and produced by V. Vamshi Krishna and Pramod Uppalapati under the UV Creations banner, Vishwambhara marks the director's second venture after his successful debut with the fantasy drama Bimbisara. Chiranjeevi's dedication to both his craft and his contributions to Indian cinema has rightfully earned him the Padma Vibhushan, one of the highest civilian awards in the country. On the other hand, Ram Charan, was seen promoting Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram, extended his support to the Jana Sena Party.