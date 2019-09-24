Superstar Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the Best Actor, which was given for his brilliant performance in Bharat Ane Nenu.

This is the first year of Dada Saheb Phalke Awards in South and the organisers held a grand ceremony to honour the winners in Hyderabad. Many big stars from the south Indian film industry were present at the event.

Superstar Mahesh Babu won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (South) for Best Actor for his role in Bharat Ane Nenu. While he was expected to attend the award ceremony to receive the honour, he could not as he is busy shooting Sarileru Neekevvaru. Hence, his wife Namrata Shirodkar received the Award on his behalf.

Bharat Ane Nenu is a political action drama with a beautiful message to society. The film revolves around the story of a student named Bharat, who unexpectedly becomes the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. How he tries to bring changes in politics and society form the crux.

Mahesh Babu has played the role of Bharat in the movie, which has been written and directed by Koratala Siva. Kiara Advani and Prakash Raj essayed other important roles. Mahesh has given his career-best performance, which is truly award-winning. His dedication and the command takes the film to another level altogether.

Bharat Ane Nenu is one of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Telugu movies of 2018. The movie was nominated for some awards but it has reportedly not received any. Dadasaheb Phalke Award happened to be the first honour coming its way and the team is all excited about it.

Mahesh Babu is one of the most sought after actors in the industry and his popularity is not just restricted pan India but is spread across the globe. He has been in business for a long time and is a favourite of the fans. A proof of it is his films minting big on Box Office. His 26th film Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to hit the theatres on Sankranti 2020 and the fans are looking forward to watching the star on the big screen.