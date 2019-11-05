Game of Thrones ended with season 8 back in May but fans from around the world are still talking about the show and how it would have ended. The final season of HBO's epic fantasy saga received huge criticism from fans for the poor execution of the story. That being said, several are also applauding as to how David Benioff and D.B. Weiss changed Daenerys Targaryen's arch in the final episode.

When HBO's Game of Thrones started, viewers saw Daenerys Targaryen as an underdog character who was first physically insulted by her own brother Viserys Targaryen. Viserys later sold her to Khal Drogo who physically assaulted her on multiple occasions. It was after a couple of months when Daenerys finally made Khal fall in love with her.

When Daenerys Targaryen finally invades King's Landing in season eight, many of the viewers thought that she will ask for Cersei Lannister's surrender but she burnt down everything. The already defeated King's Landing crumbled right in front of the viewer's eyes and has been considered as one of the most controversial scenes in the entire run of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones showrunner D.B. Weiss previously explained about Daenerys's rampage and stated that when she saw Red Keep, she saw how her family built it piece-to-piece and how everything was taken from her and her family after her father was stabbed by Jaime Lannister during Robert Baratheon's famous rebellion.

In "The Bells" behind-the-scene feature, D.B. Weiss said: "She sees the Red Keep, which is, to her, the home that her family built when they first came over to this country 300 years ago. It's in that moment, on the walls of King's Landing, when she's looking at that symbol of everything that was taken from her when she makes the decision to make this personal."

Daenerys Targaryen's inner thoughts

Game of Thrones expert Kim Renfro recently got his hands on Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 script and got a chance to read Daenerys Targaryen's internal monologue when she first saw the King's Landing.

"But she sees the Red Keep. The castle that her family built, that belongs to her. Occupied by the False Queen. She has come so far and she will go further," via Vanity Fair.

Daenerys' internal monologue reveals what was going on inside the character's head and how she changed completely by the end.