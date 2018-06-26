It might come as a shocker to many as latest reports suggest that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are going to get engaged in one or two months.

According to Filmfare, Priyanka and her rumoured beau visited India recently to fix their engagement. The main purpose of the trip was reportedly to make Nick meet PeeCee's family, and plan the engagement.

The report stated that the two stars have planned to get engaged by July end or August. The Bollywood actress and the American singer were recently spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai, holding each other's hands.

He met Priyanka's mother as well during this trip. Although Madhu Chopra said that she did not get enough time to "know him well", latest reports suggest that the Chopra family has approved their relationship, and are all set to take it to the next level.

Although there has not been any official confirmation on they dating each other, Nick had made an Instagram post that made all believe in the rumours. He had posted a video of his lady love with a caption saying "Her" coupled with a heart-eyed emoji.

Following their visit to Mumbai, the couple headed to Goa for a secret vacation. Well, looks like fans can expect to get the big announcement from the horse's mouth soon.

Priyanka and the international singer's pairing caused a lot of buzz on social media, primarily for their age difference. While many trolled them for the age gap, many others shut the trolls up saying that their private life is no one's business, and there is nothing wrong in she dating a younger man.