Maverick director SS Rajamouli has said that he would not reveal the story of his upcoming movie RRR starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan until it is released in the cinema halls across the globe.

SS Rajamouli is the master strategist of movie promotion and he has wowed everyone across the country with his unique publicity strategies. While many filmmakers generate hype for their movies by releasing interesting details, the Baahubali director it doing it by keeping everything especially story under wraps, which often lead to speculations and create more buzz for his films.

More than a year after Baahubali hit the screens, SS Rajamouli has begun the shooting of his next project, which is tentatively titled RRR. Everyone is curious about its story, the details of Jr NTR and Ram Charan's roles, female leads and much other stuff related to the movie. But the director has offered minimal information about some of the above stuff and he is tightlipped about other details.

His silence fueled several speculations about the story of RRR and Jr NTR and Ram Charan's roles and these rumours have been creating a lot of buzz on the social media for quite some time now. But director SS Rajamouli apparently amused by them but stayed away from responding to them.

SS Rajamouli recently interacted with media, when he spoke about his promotional strategy for RRR. "I have decided to not reveal the basic story of RRR before its release. I follow different strategies for my directorial ventures. I am not going to reveal anything about the story of RRR unlike what I did for Maryada Ramanna and Eega," the director was quoted as saying on this occasion.

Addressing the students at Harward India Conference 2019, SS Rajamouli had recently said, "RRR is another pan-Indian film. Like my previous offering Baahubali, even RRR has also the content that makes an appeal to the Indian audiences. I am confident that the audiences from all other states will accept RRR because of its genre and content. It's almost like Baahubali."

However, RRR is made with a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore and producer DVV Dhanayya is bankrolling it under his banner DVV Entertainments. This much-awaited film is currently being shot in specially-erected sets in Hyderabad and Ram Charan and Jr NTR are taking part in it. During his interaction with media, the director confirmed that RRR will be slated for its theatrical release in 2020.