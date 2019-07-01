The makers of The Sky Is Pink, which is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Priyanka Chopra, say that Zaira Wasim bidding goodbye to acting is a purely personal decision.

Zaira Wasim was introduced to the film world by Aamir Khan through his blockbuster movie Dangal. The actress stunned everyone with her amazing performance in Secret Superstar, which was also produced by Mr Perfectionist. When all the filmgoers were eagerly waiting to hear about her next movie, she shocked everyone by announcing her retirement from acting on Sunday.

Zaira Wasim's decision kick-started a storm on social media, leading to several speculations. It also became a debate on prime time shows on the TV channels. Many wondered whether she completed shooting for The Sky Is Pink, which happens to be her third and last film. In a statement to the media, Siddharth Roy Kapur cleared the air surrounding the film by praising her professionalism.

"Zaira is an exceptional artiste and we are lucky to have had her play Aisha Chaudhury in our film, 'The Sky Is Pink'. She has been a complete professional all through the shoot of the film, which concluded earlier this month. This is a purely personal decision, which she has taken after much thought and we will be supportive of her in every way - now and always," Siddharth Roy Kapur's statement read.

The Sky Is Pink is a biographical film based on the life of the motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. Zaira Wasim is playing Aisha Chaudhary in the film, while Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Suresh Saraf essay important roles. Directed by Shonali Bose, the movie is scheduled for worldwide release on October 11.

Considering its story, The Sky Is Pink is going to be another notable film in the career of Zaira Wasim, who is quitting a lucrative a career when it is going up with each of her films. Many of her fans were upset with her decision and requested her to reconsider her decision.