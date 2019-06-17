Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up with his son Aryan Khan Walt Disney Studios' The Lion King. The father-son duo will do voice over for Lion Mufasa and Simba for its Hindi version.

Shah Rukh Khan offered a hint of about it on June 15. The actor tweeted a photo featuring him and Aryan wearing T-shirts with names like Mufasa and Simba written on it. He captioned this picture with, "Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!!"

The bosses of PVR Cinemas offer made it clearer that they would work for The Lion King, as they tweeted, "@iamsrk #AryanKhan The perfect pairing to play our favorite father-son duo. #PVR is so excited about this one. ❤️#TheLionKing."

This fueled the speculations that Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan would lend their voices to the characters of Mufasa and Simba in The Lion King. A day later, Walt Disney Studios put all the rumour mills to rest, by tweeting, "The most iconic father-son story of all time, featuring the King himself @iamsrk and #AryanKhan. Disney's #TheLionKing in cinemas July 19."

Shah Rukh Khan also took his Twitter account today to confirm the news and tweeted, "Glad to be a part of this journey... a timeless film. Voicing it in Hindi with my own Simba. The last time we did a film was around 15 years ago and it was 'Incredible' and this time around its even more fun. Hope everyone enjoys it 19th July onwards. #TheLionKing."

The Lion King is a musical drama film, which is directed by Jon Favreau and produced by Walt Disney Pictures. It is a photorealistic computer animated remake of Disney's traditionally animated 1994 film of the same name. The film stars the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and James Earl Jones reprising his original role as Mufasa.