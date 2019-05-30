Karan Johar had been saying for the past few years that if anybody would launch Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in Bollywood, it would be him. And it looks like the junior Khan will finally be making his debut as an assistant director in Karan Johar's upcoming film Takht.

Aryan is currently studying at the University of Southern California to become a filmmaker. So assisting Karan in one of his most ambitious film would surely be a great working experience for the young lad. However, there is no official confirmation about Aryan getting on board on the sets of Takht.

It is also being said that Aryan has expressed his interest in acting as well. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, "SRK has shown his son's pictures to some Hollywood producers but has been advised against the super hero film that Aryan is so keen on doing."

It would be interesting to see Aryan donning the hat of both actor and director and showcase his talent on the screen.