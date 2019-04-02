Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is reportedly going to make his Bollywood debut soon in Karan Johar's big movie, but not as an actor.

According to Pinkvilla, Aryan will work with Karan as an assistant director for the movie Takht. The movie will be directed by Karan. Shah Rukh had earlier said that Aryan is more interested to become a film-maker than an actor.

SRK had said that the star kid was already preparing to become a film-maker, and even the superstar was keen to have Karan as his guide.

"Aryan is studying to be a film-maker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. But even if he wants to be a film-maker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying, but probably be an assistant to Karan after he finishes his film-making course," Shah Rukh had told a publication.

Takht is a huge movie with a massive star cast, and it certainly will be the perfect film for Aryan to start his career. Based on the Mughal history, the movie will feature stars like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

On the other side, Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana is expected to become an actress. The young girl always expressed a desire to become an actress, and lately, have been doing a number of theatre plays. She had some time ago made her first cover photoshoot as well for Vogue India.